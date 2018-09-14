Middle Township 4,
Cedar Creek 1
Middle Township's David Gardner scored two goals to lead the Panthers (2-2).
Edward Proud and Vince Wilson added one goal apiece, and Braiden Scarpa made seven saves.
Freshman Rourke Watson scored his first career goal for the Pirates (0-3). Hunter McDonald made nine saves.
