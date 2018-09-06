Oakcrest 6,
Cedar Creek 1
Mason Stokes scored four goals to help the Falcons defeat the Pirates. Gabe Paz added two goals of his own and two assists for Oakcrest (1-0).Shawn McCourt also had three assists. Matthew Boakes had seven saves.
James Endicott scored the lone goal for Cedar Creek (0-2) and Hunter McDonald had five saves.
