The Ocean City High School boys soccer team defeated Absegami 4-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.
The Red Raiders led 2-1 at the half and had five corners to Absegami's one.
Luke Varallo scored two goals for Ocean City (2-0). Matt Leap and John Lindsay added a goal each. Hunter Paone assisted twice and Brian Calderon had six saves.
Paul Ford and Juanes Tamayo scored a goal each for Absegami (1-1) and Aaron Amezquita had five saves.
