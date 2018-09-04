Ocean City 5,
Cedar Creek 0
Matt Brook and John Lindsay both scored a goal in each half for host Ocean City, which led 2-0 at halftime. Brook also had an assist. Hunter Paone also had a goal, and Noam Levy-Smith had two assists while Trevor Paone had one. Goalie Brian Calderon recorded the shutout with four saves.
Cedar Creek keeper Hunter MacDonald made four stops.
