Ryan Pellegrino and Nick Bozzi scored in a 2-0 Mainland Regional High School boys soccer win over Oakcrest on Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
It was the first loss of the season for Oakcrest (9-1), No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
Tommy Gordon and Devon Ford had the assists for Mainland (8-4). Zach Matik had 15 saves for the shutout.
Ocean City 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Fisher Hudak scored both goals for Ocean City (4-4). Kyle Plenn made seven saves in the shutout.
Mark Ryan had 11 saves for Lower Cape May (2-8).
Brick Twp. 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
James Bazydlo scored two goals for Brick Township (4-6-1). Pinelands fell to 6-3-1.
Pennsville 2,
Wildwood 0
Nate Jones scored twice for Pennsville (5-6). Kyle Cahill had five saves in the shutout.
Seamus Fynes made eight saves for Wildwood (1-9-1).
Hammonton 1,
Deptford Twp. 0
Dylan Donnelly scored the winning goal for Hammonton (4-6-1).
Gabe Selby had six saves for Deptford (4-7-1).
Middle Twp. 3,
Cedar Creek 1
David Gardner scored two goals for Middle. Melvin Avila also scored. Braden Scarpa had four saves.
James Endicott scored for Cedar Creek on an assist from Austin Alcantara. Hunter McDonald made three saves.
Williamstown 2,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Sonny Meglino and Colin Anderson scored for Williamstown (6-2-1).
Shane Baker and Joe Romano had the assists. Chad Mathias made eight saves for the shutout.
Cumberland fell to 6-6.
Lacey Twp. 1,
Southern Reg. 0
DJ Edinger scored for Lacey Township (6-4-3).
Anthony Leporino made 12 saves for the shutout.
Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
Bridgeton 0
EJ Martin led Egg Harbor Township (11-2) with a goal and an assist.
Manny Ruiz, Niko Rubio, Ahmad Brock and Burak Cimen had a goal each. Cole Gordon and Christian Paskilades had an assist each.
Tyler Weller and Jeff Castro both had two saves.
Bridgeton fell to 6-7.
From Thursday
Buena Reg. 6,
St. Joseph 3
Ross Ennis scored twice and had two assists for the Chiefs (5-7).
Jaden Delvalle had four assists and scored once. Charlie Saglimbeni had one goal. Santiago Osorno scored twice. Caeden Colon had an assist.
The Wildcats fell to 0-8.
Wildwood Catholic 6,
Holy Spirit 2
Sean Dougherty led Wildwood Catholic (9-2) with five goals.
De-Quawn Johnson and Ryan Bailey each scored for Holy Spirit (3-7). Christian Kalinowski had an assist. Brendan Mackey made three saves.
Wildwood 1,
Cape May Tech 0
Jaxon Tomlin scored for the Warriors (1-8-1) in the the first half. Seamus Fynes made eight saves.
Lucas Gehring made nine saves for the Hawks (4-6)
ACIT 5,
Camden Tech 2
Lasana Konneh and Josuan Medina each scored twice and had an assist for ACIT (5-6).
James Lockerbie scored once. Yahir Lopez, Manolo Franco and George Nomah each had an assist. Niko Rzotkiewicz and Brian Logue combined for five saves.
Camden Tech fell to 3-4-1.
