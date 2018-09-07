Pilgrim Academy 5,
Solid Rock Christian School 0
Geon Smallwood led Pilgrim (1-1) with three goals and two assists. Andrew Seary and Ben Dellaperute added one goal each. Eric Jelinski had two saves. Travis Clark had nine saves for Solid Rock.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Geon Smallwood led Pilgrim (1-1) with three goals and two assists. Andrew Seary and Ben Dellaperute added one goal each. Eric Jelinski had two saves. Travis Clark had nine saves for Solid Rock.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.