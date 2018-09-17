Pleasantville 2,
Cape May Tech 1
Brayan Irias scored both goals for Pleasantville (4-1) to defeat Cape May Tech (3-3).
Rene Garcia assisted one of Irias' goals and Gerardo Castro four saves.
Mike Brown scored for Cape May Tech, and Lucas Gehring had 28 saves for the Hawks as the Greyhounds had 36 shots.
