Pleasantville 2,
Pilgrim Academy 0
Melvin Casco scored the winning goal on a penalty kick with a minute left in the first half for Pleasantville (2-0). Brayan Irias made it 2-0 with 15 minutes left in the second half. Gerardo Castro made six saves for the shutout.
Luca Lopresti made 12 saves for visiting Pilgrim.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.