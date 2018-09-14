Pleasantville 8,
Wildwood Catholic 1
Melvin Casco and Daniel Lincona scored two goals apiece for visiting Pleasantville (3-1), and Brayan Irias added a goal and three assists.
Manny Ruiz scored one goal and had two assists, and Juan Perdomo and Abdiel Gonzalez each added a goal. Gerardo Castro made 15 saves for the win.
Matt Vogdes scored for Wildwood Catholic (1-3).
