Pleasntville 11,
St. Joseph 1
Pleasantville Melvin Casco scored three goals to help the Greyhounds (1-0) win their season opener against St. Joseph (0-1). Brayan Irias added two goals and five assists. Both Daniel Licona and Manuel Ruiz scored two goals each. Randy Monroy and Fred Zorilla added a goal a piece as well.
John Tracy scored the lone goal for St. Joseph. Josh Isahler was the goalie for St. Joseph and both Monroy and Gerardo Castro spent time in goal for Pleasantville, but their saves were not recorded.
