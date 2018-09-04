Southern Regional 4,
ACIT 2
Frank Ritchie, Fernando Medina, Christopher Rizzo and Jose Bonilla scored a goal each to help the Rams win their first game of the season. Martin Rojas had two assists, and Dylan Blauvelt and Kevin Kiernan added an assist each as well. Southern goalie Braden Dugan had 10 saves. Colin Beasley scored both goals for the Red Hawks (0-1).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.