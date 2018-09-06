Toms River East 4,
Pinelands Regional 3
Toms River edged Pinelands to break a 3-3 tie with a goal in overtime. Dane Bodziak scored two goals for Toms River (1-0). Tyler Paar and Logan Romero added a goal each. Kieran Sundermann led Pinelands (0-2) with two goals and Anthony Diaz added a goal and an assist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.