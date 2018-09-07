Wildwood 1,
Gloucester Tech 0
Will Long scored the only goal of the game in the second half to help Wildwood defeat Gloucester Tech. Eruby Sanchez had an assist and Dennis Olgun had 14 saves for Wildwood (1-0). Daniel Olaya had five saves for Gloucester Tech.
