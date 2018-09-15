Williamstown 1,
Ocean City 0
Hunter Paone scored for the Red Raiders (3-1) off an assist from Trevor Paone.
Brian Calderon made 10 saves.
The game was scoreless at halftime
Stephan Burek and Dylan Farrachio scored for Williamstown (4-0). Gunner Hoffman made five saves.
