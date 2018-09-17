Barnegat 3,
Keyport 1
Shannon Schivera scored two goals to help the Bengals (4-1-1) defeat Keyport (1-2).
Haleigh Dengler also scored, and Patricia Tanola had three saves.
Jordan Smith scored the lone goal for Keyport.
