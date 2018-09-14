Cedar Creek 4,
Buena Reg. 1
Tori Wilson, Kaitlyn DeMaio, Alexa Marker and Marlee Massaro scored one goal each for Cedar Creek (2-1).
Gabriell Luko made four saves, and Hannah McKensie added one assist.
Buena Regional's Kacey Jones scored one goal with an assist from Aaliyah Baez. Giovanna Staropoli made nine saves for the Chiefs (0-3).
