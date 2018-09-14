Clearview Reg. 1,
Middle Township 0
The Pioneers' Anna Bruno scored the game's only goal.
Ali Palumbo recorded the assist. Julianna Smith made two saves for Clearview (3-1).
For the Panthers (1-2), Kaitlyn Hand made seven saves.
The Pioneers' Anna Bruno scored the game's only goal.
Ali Palumbo recorded the assist. Julianna Smith made two saves for Clearview (3-1).
For the Panthers (1-2), Kaitlyn Hand made seven saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.