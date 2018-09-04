Clearview Regional 7,
St. Joseph 0
MeganRae Burke made 19 saves for St. Joseph (0-1).
Clearview's Samantha Johnson scored scored three goals and Abby Vesey added two goals. Naveah Deichert and Ali Palumbo added one goal apiece. Julianna Smith made four saves. Clearview is now 1-0.
