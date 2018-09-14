Lacey Township 2,
Manchester Township 0
Alyssa Costello and Kylie Scott scored for the Lions (1-2), and Claudia Schreier and Jolene Angellella each had an assist.
Mary Kate Eden made four saves.
For Manchester (1-3), Corrine Test made 11 saves.
