From Thursday
Middle Township 5,
Lower Cape May Regional 2
Katie Herlihy scored three goals to help Middle (1-1) beat Lower (2-1). Shea Gerhard and Caroline Gallagher scored a goal each as well. Kate Hand had three saves for the Panthers.
Reese Bracken and Katya Simonsen scored Lower's two goals. Makayla Hueber had four saves for the Caper Tigers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.