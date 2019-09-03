The Our Lady of Mercy Academy field hockey team began its first varsity season with a 4-2 win against host Cumberland Regional on Tuesday.
Senior Derien Hartline scored the Villagers’ first varsity goal at 10 minutes into the game. Adrianna Dodge scored twice, and Lindsey Serafine also scored. Freshman goalie Manya Karpiak. Cumberland dropped to 0-1.
“It feels great to get our first varsity win and we’re looking forward to good things to come this season,” OLMA coach Georgina Morrell said. “The girls were really excited. It was a good win.
“We scored first, and then they tied it and it was 1-1 at halftime. Then we were up 3-1. The girls played really well together, especially for their first varsity game. We’re all excited about making history, and we’re looking to making progress as the season goes on.”
Girls volleyball
Our Lady of Mercy 2,
Salem County Tech 1
The scores were 25-16, 23-25 and 25-14.
Alice Cawley and Olivia Stefano each had five aces for host OLMA and Ava Keyser added three kills. The Villagers are 1-0.
“It’s nice to start off with a win,” new OLMA coach Katherine Patterson said. “The preseason was long and hard with a lot of workouts. They all played well.”
Girls soccer
Absegami 4,
ACIT 1
Ikechi Wokocha and Rylee Getter each had two goals for Absegami (1-0).
For ACIT (0-1), Hailey Gould scored.
