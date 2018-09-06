From Thursday
Pinelands Regional 3,
Jackson Liberty 1
Rachel Papernik scored all three goals for visiting Pinelands in its season opener. Jamilyn Hawkins had two assists and Sarah Keady had one. Wildcats goalies Mickenzie Horay and Ally Vesoz each had one save.
