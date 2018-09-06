Point Pleasant Borough 2,
Barnegat 0
Heather Kimark and Cassie Campbell scored in the first half for visiting Point Pleasant Borough (1-0). Anna Dowling recorded the shutout with five saves. Patricia Tanola made three saves for Barnegat (1-1).
