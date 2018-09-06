From Thursday
St. Joseph 2,
Buena Regional 0
Anna Dankel and Makayla Veneziale each scored for host St. Joseph (1-1), and Mikaela Adler had one assist. MeganRae Burke recorded the shutout with 20 saves.
