Buena Regional 40,
Haddon Township 0
Buena Regional (1-0) led 40-0 at the half, which was called due to weather.
Buena's Chris Doughty scored two touchdowns that went for a combined 120 yards on two carries. Luke Santiago threw two touchdown passes.
Haddon Township;0 0—0
Buena Regional;26 14—40
FIRST QUARTER
B−Chris Doughty 70 run (kick fail)
B−Jacobs 12 yard pass from Santiago (kick fail)
B−Armitage pass from Santiago (kick good)
B−Burns 48 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
B−Doughty 50 run (kick good)
B−Smithby 46 run (kick good)
Records—Buena 1-0.
