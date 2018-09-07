Buena Regional 40,

Haddon Township 0

Buena Regional (1-0) led 40-0 at the half, which was called due to weather.

Buena's Chris Doughty scored two touchdowns that went for a combined 120 yards on two carries. Luke Santiago threw two touchdown passes.

Haddon Township;0 0—0

Buena Regional;26 14—40

FIRST QUARTER

B−Chris Doughty 70 run (kick fail)

B−Jacobs 12 yard pass from Santiago (kick fail)

B−Armitage pass from Santiago (kick good)

B−Burns 48 run (kick good)

SECOND QUARTER

B−Doughty 50 run (kick good)

B−Smithby 46 run (kick good)

Records—Buena 1-0.

