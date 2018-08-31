Cedar Creek 20 OT,
Willingboro 14
Cedar Creek erased a 14-0 deficit to win in overtime.
Louie Barrios started the comeback for Cedar Creek with a 4-yard touchdown run at the start of the second quarter to make it 14-7. Jojo Bermudez scored a touchdown in the third quarter to force overtime.
Cedar Creek;0 7 7 0 6—20
Willingboro;14 0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
WB—Ah-Shaun 1 run (kick good)
WB—Zaire Clements 37 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
CC—Louie Barrios 4 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
CC—JoJo Bermudez 4 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
Records—Cedar Creek 1-0.
