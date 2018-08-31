From Thursday
Mainland Regional 24,
Overbrook 6
Senior quarterback Dean Hall led the Mustangs to the win Thursday night.
Hall ran 18 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Mustangs running back Tyquan Campbell rushed 14 times for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Linebacker Sonny Fraser sparked the Mainland defense with 4.5 tackles. Defensive end Brayden Pohlman made two tackles for losses.
Sean Carey kicked a 31-yard field goal for Mainland with one second left in the first half.
Mainland;0 10 0 14—24
Overbrook;0 6 0 0—6
SECOND QUARTER
OB-34 touchdown pass (kick blocked)
ML-Hall 8 run (Carey kick)
ML-Carey 31 field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
ML-Hall 59 run (Carey kick)
ML-Campbell 2 run (Carey kick)
Records—Mainland 1-0; Overbrook 0-1.
