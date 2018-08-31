Mount St. Joseph (Md.) 35,

Holy Spirit 16

Mount St. Joseph led 7-0 at halftime and 28-0 after three quarters.

Holy Spirit scored twice in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Ryan Yost scored on a 3-yard run in the and E'lijah Gray ran for the 2-point conversion. Alvaro Lora caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Yost and Azim Baker Coley caught a short pass for the 2-point conversion. 

Holy Spirit;0 0 0 16—16

Mount St. Joseph;0 7 21 7—35

SECOND QUARTER

SJ—10 touchdown pass (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

SJ—52 touchdown pass (kick good)

SJ—45 touchdown pass (kick good)

SJ—28 touchdown pass (kick good)

FOURTH QUARTER

HS—Yost 3 run (Gray run good)

SJ—38 touchdown pass (kick good)

HS—Lora 30 touchdown pass from Yost (Coley pass from Yost good)

Records—HS 0-1, MSJ 2-0.

