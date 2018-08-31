Mount St. Joseph (Md.) 35,
Holy Spirit 16
Mount St. Joseph led 7-0 at halftime and 28-0 after three quarters.
Holy Spirit scored twice in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Ryan Yost scored on a 3-yard run in the and E'lijah Gray ran for the 2-point conversion. Alvaro Lora caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Yost and Azim Baker Coley caught a short pass for the 2-point conversion.
Holy Spirit;0 0 0 16—16
Mount St. Joseph;0 7 21 7—35
SECOND QUARTER
SJ—10 touchdown pass (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
SJ—52 touchdown pass (kick good)
SJ—45 touchdown pass (kick good)
SJ—28 touchdown pass (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
HS—Yost 3 run (Gray run good)
SJ—38 touchdown pass (kick good)
HS—Lora 30 touchdown pass from Yost (Coley pass from Yost good)
Records—HS 0-1, MSJ 2-0.
