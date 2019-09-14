Angel Casanova scored twice for the Oakcrest High School football team in a 31-0 home win over Bridgeton in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game Friday.
Casanova scored in the second and in third quarters on 1- and 19-yard runs, respectively.
Nysere Dunlap struck first with a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Imaad Andrews had a 1-yard run for a touchdown in the fourth, and David Connelly made a 36-yard field goal in the second.
Oakcrest forced six turnovers and committed none.
Bridgeton 0 0 0 0—0
Oakcrest 7 10 7 7—31
FIRST QUARTER
O — Dunlap 2 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
O — Connelly 36 field goal
O — Casanova 1 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
O — Casanova 19 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
O — Andrews 1 run (kick good)
Records—O 1-1, B 0-1.
Timber Creek 29,
Hammonton 14
Ryan Barts had touchdown runs of 18 and 9 yards on the road for Hammonton.
For Timber Creek, Donovan Leary threw TD passes of 6 and 31 yards to Tarheeb Still. Leary also threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Marcus James, and 7-yard pass to Justin Houston. Zach Colluccio hit a 35-yard field goal.
Hammonton 7 7 0 0—14
Timber Creek; 6 7 6 10—29
FIRST QUARTER
H — Barts 18 run (Ryker kick)
T — Leary 6 pass Still (kick no good)
SECOND QUARTER
H — Barts 9 run (Ryker kick)
T — Leary 40 pass James (Colluccio kick)
THIRD QUARTER
T — Leary 7 pass Houston (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
T — Colluccio 35 field goal
T — Leary 31 pass Still (Colluccio kick)
Records— T 2-1, H 1-1.
Middle Twp. 41,
Wildwood 0
The Panthers dominated a non-conference home game. The Panthers (2-0) scored 27 points in the first quarter and the remaining 14 in the second half. Wildwood fell to 0-1.
Lower Cape May Reg. 29,
Riverside 12
The Caper Tigers (1-1) won a non-conference game at home. All of the scoring came in the fourth quarter. Riverside fell to 0-1.
Seneca 42,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Seneca improved to 1-1 and Cumberland Regional fell to 1-1.
Asbury Park 22,
Pinelands Reg. 6
Asbury Park quarterback Jai’Sun Brown threw two touchdown passes to Najier Massey and finished with 165 yards passing at home.
Asbury Park 6 8 0 8—22
Pinelands Reg. 0 0 0 6—6
FIRST QUARTER
A — Massey 40 pass (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Alston 30 run (Alston pass)
THIRD QUARTER
FOURTH QUARTER
P — 20 punt return (kick failed)
A — Massey 71 pass (Brown run)
Records—A 1-1, P 0-1
Lacey Twp. 38,
Monmouth 0
Lacey Township (2-0) led 28-0 in the first half. Monmouth fell to 0-1.
Barnegat 8,
Lakewood 6
Barnegat broke a 6-6 tie with a safety in the third quarter.
The Bengals improved to 1-1, and Lakewood fell to 0-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.