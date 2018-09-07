St. Augustine Prep 30,
Lenape 6
The St. Augustine Prep football team beat Lenape 30-6 in a West Jersey Football League American Division game Friday.
The Hermit's Isaiah Raikes got the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run.
In the second quarter, St. Augustine's Bryce Eimer tackled Lenape's Xavier Coleman in the endzone for a safety to make it 9-0. On the ensuing free kick, Sincere Rhea scored from 76 yards out to go up 16-0.
Lenape answered with a touchdown of its own, making it 16-6 at the half.
Joe Bonczek returned a short kick off for a score, and Corey Yeoman tacked on a 3-yard touchdown for the Hermits in the third quarter.
The sloppy weather affected both teams. The Hermits rushed for 135 yards, and their defense held Lenape to 47 total yards of offense.
The weather affected other games around South Jersey, including postponements to several area teams.
Holy Spirit at Eastern Regional, Pleasantville at Maple Shade, and Hammonton at Timber Creek were all postponed to Saturday. Cedar Creek and Camden, got started, but was postponed to Saturday with the Pirates leading 2-0 with 3 minutes left in the first half. Hammonton's game with Timber Creek will be held at Highland Regional.
Lenape;0 6 0 0—6
St. Augustine;7 9 14 0—30
FIRST QUARTER
SA—Raikes 2 run (Snyder kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SA—Safety
SA—Rhea 76 free kick run (Snyder kick)
L—Coleman 10 yard run (pass failed)
THIRD QUARTER
SA—Bonczek 70 kick return (Snyder kick)
SA—Yeoman 3 run (Snyder kick)
Records—SA 1-1; L 0-2 .
