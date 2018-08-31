St. Peter's Prep 35,
Millville 6
The Millville High School football team fell 35-6 in its season opener Friday against perennial state power St. Peter's Prep.
St. Peter's Prep's Ayir Asante scored the first touchdown with a 15-yard pass from Maasai Maynor. Millville answered with a 10-yard touchdown reception by Solomon DeShields from Eddie Jamison.
The Thunderbolts offense stalled from that point as St. Peter's went on to score 29 unanswered points.
St. Peter's lost in the state Group 4 final to Bergen Catholic, considered the toughest playoff bracket in New Jersey.
St. Peter's Prep;6 6 10 13—35
Millville;0 6 0 0—6
FIRST QUARTER
SP—Asante 15 touchdown pass from Maasai Maynor (kick fail)
SECOND QUARTER
M—DeShields 10 yard touchdown pass from Jamison (kick failed)
SP—Asante 57 yard touchdown pass from Maynor (conversion failed)
THIRD QUARTER
SP—Chaparro field goal
SP— Parker touchdown (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SP—Shipman 7 yard touchdown pass from Maynor
SP—Thomas 19 yard run (kick)
Records—M 0-1; SP 1-0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.