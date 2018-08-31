Williamstown 24,
Vineland 7
Vineland's Trust Cooper recovered a fumble to give the Fighting Clan the first touchdown of the game. Williamstown's Jonathan Collins answered with a 1-yard run as the game entered a stalemate for the next two quarters. Nicholas Pomerleau scored a field goal that kicked off a 17-point run by Williamstown.
Williamstown;7 0 0 17—24
Vineland;7 0 0 0—7
FIRST QUARTER
V—Trust Cooper fumble recovery (Aparicio kick)
W—Collins 1-yard run; (Pomerleau kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
W— Pomerleau field goal
W—Wood 49 yard touchdown pass by Collins (kick)
W—Collins 17 yard touchdown run (kick)
Records—V 0-1; W 1-0.
