Mainland wins 3
Atlantic City 21, ACIT 36;
Mainland Reg. 16, Atlantic City 45;
Millville 19, Atlantic City 38;
Mainland Reg. 21, Millville 34;
Mainland Reg. 17, ACIT 46;
Millville 19, ACIT 40
At Atlantic City
1. Raelynne Miller MV 20:07; 2. Alyssa Turner MR 20:26; 3. Madeline Corbett MR 20:51; 4. Cassidy Blough MV 21:02; 5. Savannah Hodgens MR 21:11; 6. Arianna Ramirez ACIT 21:35; 7. Abby Argentiero MR 22:01; 8. Fauve Haney AC 22:19; 9. Emily Dirkes MR 22:25; 10. Bryanna Craig MV 22:29; 11. Abbigail Markee MV 22:30; 12. Megan Fox AC 22:31; 13. Gizelle Obergfell MR 22:59; 14. Lily Malone MR 23:02; 15. Sydney Caramaro MV 23:23.
Records—Mainland 3-0, Millville 2-1, AC 2-2, ACIT 0-3.
