CEDAR WINS TWICE
Cedar Creek 20, Lower Cape May Reg. 39;
Cedar Creek 15, Pleasantville 50;
Lower Cape May Reg. 15, Pleasantville 50.
At Lower Cape May
1. Christina Adams L 21:30; 2. Megan Wutenbottom C 23:23; 3. Maya Hampen P 28:01; 4. Kaya Hamilton C 28:41; 5. Paige Neals C 29.23; 6. Ava Zablski C 29:49; 7. Sidney Shee C 30:25; 8. Haily Steeple L 31:03; 9. Shea Bonney L 31:23; 10. Ava Pearce L 31:46; 11. Moira Lumley N/A; 12. Lumey Moya C N/A; 13. Gracie Alannis C N/A; 14. AShley Haubey L N/A.
Records—Cedar Creek 2-0, Lower Cape May 1-1, Pleasantville 0-2.
