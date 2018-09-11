PLEASANTVILLE WINS TWICE
Cedar Creek 20, Lower Cape May Reg. 41;
Pleasantville 26, Cedar Creek 29;
Pleasantville 19, Lower Cape May Reg. 41
At Lower Cape May
1. Jensen Nunez P 19:27; 2. Owen Bradley C 19:53; 3. Gabriel Moronta P 20:02; 4. Zeb Hinkey L 20:04; 5. Joey Mayer C 20:26; 6. Irvin Marabel P 20:42; 7. Michael Keough C 21:06; 8. Quentin Bundy P 21:07; 9. Mike Sooy C 21:11; 10. Matthew Gibson L 21:22; 11. Dalton culleny C 21:24; 12. Latrell Townsend P 21:54; 13. Jimmy Rhodes C 22:07; 14. Stephen Suwala C 22:25; 15. Justin Cartwright.
Records—Pleasantville 2-0, Cedar Creek 1-1; Lower Cape May 0-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.