Mainland wins 3
Mainland Reg. 15, Atlantic City 50;
ACIT 18, Atlantic City 41;
Millville 22, Atlantic City 33;
Mainland Reg. 15, Millville 50;
Mainland Reg. 15, ACIT 50;
ACIT 24, Millville 33
At Atlantic City
1. George Smith MR 17:22; 2. Blake Corbett MR 17:28; 3. Artur Monezes MR 17:45; 4. Kevin Antczak MR 17:46; 5. Mikin Patel MR 17:47; 6. Kyle Antczak MR 17:55; 7. Jesse Hickman MR 18:26; 8. Elijah Mora ACIT 18:33; 9. Matt Martin ACIT 18:35; 10. Linden Wineland MR 19:00; 11. Brandon Deshield MV 19:35; 12. Ryan Brown MR 19:48; 13. Zack Asselta MV 20:04; 14. Matt Wynne MR 20:29; 15. Drew Storr AC 20:36.
Records—Mainland 3-0, ACIT 2-1, Millville 1-2, AC 0-3.
