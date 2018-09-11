WILDWOOD CATHOLIC WINS TWICE
Wildwood Catholic 26, Holy Spirit 30;
Wildwood Catholic 15, Middle Township 48;
Holy Spirit 18, Middle Township 40
At Holy Spirit
1. Chris Johnson WC 19:13; 2. Alex DeJean HS 20:01; 3. Phil Seeger HS 20:31; 4. Erick Feria WC 20:43; 5. Matt Keidat HS 21:07; 6. Sebasstion Cortez-Lopez MT 21:27; 7. John Manera WC 21:30; 8. Cole McIntyre WC 21:33; 9.Tim McIntyre WC 21:34; 10. Brady Snyder HS 21:55; 11. Jonathan Hargest MT 22:57; 12. PJ Bogle WC 23:00; 13. Ryan Spina HS 23:20; 14. Jimmie Pontari HS 23:32; 15. John Leahy MT 24:08.
Records—WC 2-0; HS 1-1; MT 0-2.
