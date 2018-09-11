Crusaders win two
Wildwood Catholic 28, Holy Spirit 28 (tie);
Wildwood Catholic 15, Middle Township 49;
Holy Spirit 15, Middle Township 49
At Holy Spirit
1. Angela Bannan HS 21:08; 2. Paige Sofield HS 22:24; 3. Erin Connelly WC 23:50; 4. Joelle Osborne WC 24:03; 5.Vanessa DeJean HS 24:27; 6. Aliya Grey-Rivera WC 24:36; 7. Sophie Peters WC 24:55; 8. Lauren Sorenson WC 24:56; 9. Jenna Bradberry HS 25:17; 10. Samantha Andress WC 25:31; 11. Jolena Cordasco HS 27:37; 12. Emily Hess MT 28:18; 13. Rosie Peters WC 28:56; 14. Cate Giulian MT 29:08; 15. Alexia Corneal MT 29:08.
Records—WC 2-0; HS 1-1; MT 0-2.
*Aliya Grey-Rivera's sixth-place finish for Wildwood Catholic broke the tie with Holy Spirit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.