Absegami 4,
Middle Township 0
Absegami's Rylee Getter scored two goals to help the Braves beat Middle in both teams' season opener. Maddy McGloin and Allie Tierney also scored one goal each and Courtney Gaston added an assist for Absegami (1-0). The Braves' goalies Shelby Cressman and Rebecca Silipena had six and five saves, respectively. Brynn Brock had 12 saves for Middle as the Panthers fall to 0-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.