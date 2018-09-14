Atlantic Christian 11,
Cumberland Christian 1
Lola Oguntuase scored four goals to lead Atlantic Christian to victory in its season opener.
Lindsey Ash and Chloe Vogel scored three goals apiece, and Rebecca Darragh added one. Shelby Einwetcher made five saves.
Trinity Jagdeo scored for Cumberland Christian.
