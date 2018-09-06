Barnegat 3,
Keyport 1
Barnegat led Keyport 2-0 at the half. Isabel Guiro, Jillian Jankowski and Ashley Walter scored a goal each. Guiro, Jankowski and Jamie Landron had assists. Quamora Proctor had two saves and Brielle Schuber had three for Barnegat (2-0).
Nayelli Herdoiza prevented the shut out with a goal for Keyport (0-1) in the second half. Alexis Breen had 17 saves.
