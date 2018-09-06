Olivia Dortu scored two goals to help the Buena Regional High School girls soccer team beat Holy Spirit 3-1 in a Cape Atlantic League game Thursday. Sophia Ridolfo added a goal of her own and Bridget Gilliano had 12 saves for the Chiefs (1-0-1).
Megan McCully scored the lone goal for the Spartans (0-1).
