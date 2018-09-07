Egg Harbor Township 4,
Vineland 0
Lauren Woolbert scored twice to lead Egg Harbor Township (1-0-1). Alexa Albert and Lauren Ebner added one goal apiece while Samantha Oliver made eight saves to earn the shutout.
Isabella Fiorenza made 14 saves for Vineland (1-1).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.