Egg Harbor Township 1,
West Deptford 1
Gabby Germann scored the lone goal for Egg Harbor Township, while Anna Brolly scored for West Deptford. After two overtime periods, each team began the season with a tie.
Goaltender Grace Baumgartel made 15 saves for EHT (0-0-1), while Brooklyn Castellano made 15 saves for West Deptford (0-0-1).
