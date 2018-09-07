Hammonton High School's girls soccer team defeated Middle Township 2-1 in second overtime of a Cape-Atlantic League game on Friday. Kendall Stansbury and Allyssa Carr scored a goal each for the Blue Devils (1-1) while Hannah Effinger made three saves. Carr scored the winning goal in overtime.
Nadine Coyle scored one for Middle (0-2) off an assist from Logan Thomas. Brynn Bock had 20 saves.
