Holy Spirit 6,
Cape May Tech 0
Megan McCully scored two goals for the Spartans (1-2), and Bryanna Mastro and Cat Patitucci each scored one.
Morgan Keil and Bailey Harris combined for six saves.
For the Hawks (0-4), Sammi Jenison made five saves and Sydney King had nine.
