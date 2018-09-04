Jackson Memorial 1,
Pinelands Regional 0
Jackson Memorial's Rori Englert scored the only goal of the game. Goaltender Kristina Donza made three saves for Jackson (1-0).
For the Wildcats (0-1), goaltender Brenna Devoe made five saves.
