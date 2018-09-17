The Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team defeated Absegami 2-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League game Monday.
The Mustangs (5-0) led 1-0 at halftime.
Serena D'Anna and Kailyn Gallagher scored for Mainland. Julia Kaes had an assist, and Madison Dougherty had six saves.
Allie Tierney scored for the Braces (1-2), and Rebecca Silipena had 25 saves.
