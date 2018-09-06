Mainland Regional 8,
Lower Cape May Regional 0
Gina Geraci led the Mustangs with three goals. Sarah Cipkins, Taylor Dalzell, Julia Kaes, Christine Napoli and Abbey Lodgek scored. Serena D'Anna, Sage Glover and Bella Tenaglia each had assists for Mainland (2-0).
Lower goalie Marissa Giancola had 18 saves for the Caper Tigers (0-2).
