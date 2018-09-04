Mainland Regional 4,
Millville 0
The Mustangs (1-0) scored three first-half goals in the season-opening win. Kailyn Gallagher scored twice, while Sage Glover and Julia Kaes each had one goal. Glover had two assists, while Gallagher and Christine Napoli added one assist apiece. Goaltenders Madison Dougherty and Amirah Giorgianni combined for five saves.
Megan Sooy made 20 saves for Millville (0-1).
